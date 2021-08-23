Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,677 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $59,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $600.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $608.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

