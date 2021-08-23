Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,314 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis stock opened at $207.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

