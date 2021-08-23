Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 54,284 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $63,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.