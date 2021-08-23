Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Assurant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Assurant by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $165.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $168.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

