Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shot up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.65. 24,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,734,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

