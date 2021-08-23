AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,687 ($113.50) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,458.86. The company has a market cap of £134.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

