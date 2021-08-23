At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 410.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of At Home Group worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in At Home Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in At Home Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,823 shares of company stock valued at $288,345. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

