ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Tops $813,697.32

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $813,697.32 and approximately $16.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 330.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00377106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

