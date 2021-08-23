Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 59,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 184,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

