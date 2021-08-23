Atheios (ATH) Trading 111.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $42,105.57 and $121.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 111.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.71 or 0.06730026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.58 or 0.01366039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00374900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00137277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.00639334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.20 or 0.00340607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00341222 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,838,052 coins and its circulating supply is 42,886,931 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

