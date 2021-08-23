Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Up 11%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price rose 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 12,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 685,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 41.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Atomera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

