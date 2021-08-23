Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops One Day Volume of $102,511.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $102,511.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00129630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00159285 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

