Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Down 3.4%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89.

Atos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

