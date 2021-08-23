Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

ATC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth $48,721,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATC opened at $23.28 on Monday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

