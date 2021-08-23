Aurox (URUS) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Aurox has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $10.74 or 0.00021879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.