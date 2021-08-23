Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,372 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $336.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,936. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.60.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

