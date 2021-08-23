AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of AutoZone worth $52,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,640.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,559.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

