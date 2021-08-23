Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.36 Million

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post $170.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.41 million and the lowest is $169.10 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $672.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $677.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $831.18 million, with estimates ranging from $805.76 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $8,406,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $166.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.21. Avalara has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

