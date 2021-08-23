Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

NYSE AVYA opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

