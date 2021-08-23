Aventus 24 Hour Volume Hits $200,296.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $200,296.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00825637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00101924 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.