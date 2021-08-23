Avestar Capital LLC Buys 55,320 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,026. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48.

