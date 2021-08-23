Avestar Capital LLC Invests $6.07 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,501,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,591 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

