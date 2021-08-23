Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 698,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

