Avestar Capital LLC Sells 203,977 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,977 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 253,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,626. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.