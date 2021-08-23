AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $28.17. 96,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

