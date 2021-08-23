AXIS Token Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. AXIS Token has a market cap of $16.86 million and $232,897.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00824043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00102096 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,382,770 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

