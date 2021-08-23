Azuki Price Reaches $0.0880 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $992,778.05 and approximately $39,131.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

