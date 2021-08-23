B. Riley Increases City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $22.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

