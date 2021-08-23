Badger DAO Price Hits $24.17 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $24.17 or 0.00048920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $243.70 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,083,791 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

