Ball (NYSE:BLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 102,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,271 shares.The stock last traded at $94.24 and had previously closed at $94.63.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $341,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Ball by 12.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ball by 9.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

