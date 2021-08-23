Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $17.12 million and $280,145.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,317,064,121 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

