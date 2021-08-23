Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.15.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

