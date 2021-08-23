Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.15.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

