Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,011 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. 35,324,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,921,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

