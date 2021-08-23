Bank OZK Buys 425 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank OZK lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 551.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

