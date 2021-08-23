Bank OZK Buys 425 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank OZK lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 551.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
