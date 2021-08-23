Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is Accel Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,268 shares during the quarter. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN makes up about 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.79% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 94.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,035. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16.

