Barclays Initiates Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Get Duolingo alerts:

NYSE:DUOL opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a one year low of $125.01 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.