Barclays Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $645.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $540.00 to $645.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $545.30 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $549.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

