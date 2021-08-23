Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GBERY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07. Geberit has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $84.35.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.