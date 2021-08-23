Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.10. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$40.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

