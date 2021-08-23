Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $20.10. 1,142,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,337,402. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 806,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 539,864 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

