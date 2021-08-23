Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.54.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.81 on Monday, hitting C$25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.10. The company has a market cap of C$45.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$40.54.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.