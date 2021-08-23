Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $938.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,050,512 shares of company stock valued at $94,998,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.