Base Protocol Price Reaches $2.26 on Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.46 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 738,781 coins and its circulating supply is 545,673 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.