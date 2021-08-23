Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
BSET opened at $19.89 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $629,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
