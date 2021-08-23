Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET opened at $19.89 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $629,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.