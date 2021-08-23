Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of BAX opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.25. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.