Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $5,878.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00022494 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.