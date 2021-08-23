Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

