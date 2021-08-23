Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 3.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $111,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,629. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

