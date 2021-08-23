Beefy.Finance Trading Up 13.8% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,302.24 or 0.02643513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $93.76 million and $17.71 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00094195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00301258 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00052810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

