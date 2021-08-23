BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 8.3% Higher

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.71 and last traded at $270.29. 3,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total transaction of $232,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,241,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

